Volcano erupts on Atlantic island; lava threatens some homes

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Spain (AP) — A volcano on Spain’s Atlantic Ocean island of La Palma has erupted after a weeklong buildup of seismic activity, prompting authorities to speed up evacuations for some 1,000 people. Some lava flows are now creeping toward isolated homes. The Canary Islands Volcanology Institute reported the eruption Sunday on La Palma, which saw its last eruption in 1971. Huge plumes of black-and-white smoke shot out from a volcanic ridge where scientists had been closely following the accumulation of molten lava below the surface. La Palma, which has a population of 85,000, is one of eight islands in Spain’s Canary Islands archipelago. The last volcanic eruption on the island was 50 years ago and lasted for three weeks.