Washington, D.C. display honors those lost to COVID-19

WASHINGTON — A new display on the National Mall is honoring the more than 660,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

Each life lost is represented by a white flag, and visitors are invited to personalized the flags.

Those who cannot visit in person can dedicate a flag online until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall. A volunteer will write the message on one of the flags.

The exhibition is open from September 17th - October 3rd on weekdays from 10 a.m. to sunset and weekends from 9 a.m. to sunset.

The exhibit is being created by Maryland artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg.

The first installation of the exhibit, called In America, was on display last year at RFK Stadium.