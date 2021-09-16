Watch
Washington, D.C. display honors those lost to COVID-19

Bruce Guthrie
In America white flag exhibit
Posted at 4:55 PM, Sep 16, 2021
WASHINGTON — A new display on the National Mall is honoring the more than 660,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States.

Each life lost is represented by a white flag, and visitors are invited to personalized the flags.

Those who cannot visit in person can dedicate a flag online until September 30th, and it will appear in physical form on the National Mall. A volunteer will write the message on one of the flags.

The exhibition is open from September 17th - October 3rd on weekdays from 10 a.m. to sunset and weekends from 9 a.m. to sunset.

The exhibit is being created by Maryland artist Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg.

The first installation of the exhibit, called In America, was on display last year at RFK Stadium.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

