CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police used an apple and a leash to lasso one suspect hogging up their time in Bond Hill Wednesday.

The department released body camera footage Thursday of officers Grant Perry and Roland Pansch attempting to capture a pig running loose on Yarmouth Avenue. Residents at the scene told officers someone dropped the pig off and drove away, leaving "Oinker" all by himself.

Residents tried to corral Oinker as Pansch lassoed him with a leash, but the pig escaped multiple times. After several unsuccessful attempts, Perry used his apple to get Oinker's attention as Pansch finally got the leash around the pig's neck. Once in a leash, Oinker hammed it up for the crowd — squealing all the way to the cruiser in between bites of apple.

Inside the cruiser, Oinker relaxed and finished up his treat.

"Good night...other duties as assigned," one officer sighed as they got back into the car.

The officers drove Oinker to Animal CARE, though did not confirm if he cried "wee, wee, wee" all the way there. Staff told the officers Oinker was a frequent visitor who has been dropped off before. Safe to say the day was anything but boar-ing for Perry and Pansch.

While Cincinnati is better known for flying pigs today, British explorer Isabella Bird wrote in her 1856 book "The Englishwoman in America" the city was referred to as "Porkopolis" because pigs roamed the meat-packing district before "[meeting] their doom."

