Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers until Jan. 2

Charlie Neibergall/AP
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa. Wendy’s has announced, Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, it’s pulling lettuce from sandwiches in stores in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania after people eating sandwiches there reported falling ill. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating the source of the illness. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Posted at 6:53 PM, Dec 28, 2023
Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day by selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just 1-cent.

According to the burger chain, the deal will be offered now until Jan. 2.

Customers can redeem the discounted burger by placing an order online or through the Wendy’s app. However, the 1-cent deal does require the purchase of an additional full-price menu item.

Customers will first need to sign up for Wendy’s rewards program. Then, they will have the option to order the 1-cent burger through the app or use a QR code to redeem the item in person.

Wendy’s says the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.

