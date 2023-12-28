Wendy’s offering 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers until Jan. 2

Wendy’s is celebrating National Bacon Day by selling its Jr. Bacon Cheeseburgers for just 1-cent.

According to the burger chain, the deal will be offered now until Jan. 2.

Customers can redeem the discounted burger by placing an order online or through the Wendy’s app. However, the 1-cent deal does require the purchase of an additional full-price menu item.

Customers will first need to sign up for Wendy’s rewards program. Then, they will have the option to order the 1-cent burger through the app or use a QR code to redeem the item in person.

Wendy’s says the Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger comes with a beef patty, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, tomato and mayonnaise.