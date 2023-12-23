Woman who found wedding dress for $25 gets engaged

When Emmali Osterhoudt went into a Goodwill store back in September, she had no idea she would walk out with her future wedding dress and for only $25.

The 21-year-old shared her excitement and exceptional find in a TikTok video at the time and the post quickly went viral. It has since been viewed over 5 million times.

But as she noted in her caption then, she wasn't sure if she would wear the designer dress in the future as she was "not getting engaged or married for awhile."

Six months later, however, Osterhoudt now has the perfect reason to take her Galia Lahav dress back out as she and her boyfriend got engaged during a recent trip to London.

"I can finally wear my $25 @Galia Lahav [dress]!!!!" Osterhoudt captioned a Dec. 20 TikTok video announcing her engagement.

In the video, Osterhoudt's boyfriend can be seen getting down on one knee with a ring box and popping the question outside the gates of Buckingham Palace while Osterhoudt gasps in shock. After Osterhoudt presumably agrees to marry her now-fiance, she tries on the ring and the couple share a kiss and warm embrace.

When Osterhoudt spoke with "Good Morning America" in September, she said she and her boyfriend had discussed getting engaged in the spring but she had already considered what her ideal wedding theme could be.

"One of the couples from 'The Bachelor,' Hannah and Dylan -- they just got married at a French chateau, and that's kind of the vibe I'm going for, just more colorful," Osterhoudt explained at the time. "But I'm trying to do it as cheap as possible, so it might just be in a backyard somewhere."