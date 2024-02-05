Young teen gifted Super Bowl LVIII tickets by Patrick Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KTBS) -- Thanks to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Variety KC, a 13-year-old is going to the Super Bowl for free.

Mahomes surprised him with the tickets last month, not knowing Kansas City would be in the big game.

KMBC 9 caught up with the teen before leaving for Vegas.

"Yeah, I still think about it every day, and it's just the coolest thing ever," Isaac Murdock told KMBC 9 on Wednesday.

No kidding! Patrick Mahomes showing up and handing you Super Bowl tickets is a memory that’s hard to forget.

“Even when I got the tickets at first, we still weren't even going to get in the playoffs at that point," Murdock said.

But the Chiefs turned it on, and the young Chiefs fan, knowing he was going to the Super Bowl, has been on edge for three weeks, pulling for the Chiefs to get there.

“The first (playoff victory) was like, okay, then after the second one (victory), it was like we're one game away, and then once we won a couple of days ago, that was just insane," Murdock said.

What's more insane is this 13-year-old eighth grader from Lee Summit had only been to one Chiefs preseason game in his life, so his first real Chiefs game will be Super Bowl LVIII.

“Since the Chiefs are there, it just made the whole experience 10 times better. We're not going to get yelled at for wearing Chiefs gear or anything, and we actually get to watch our team play,” Murdock said.

Murdock’s family had two tickets to the Super Bowl, and it was kind of a tough decision for him to decide who would watch the game with him. Then, something extraordinary happened.

“Church actually surprised us with two more tickets, and so then now all four of us are able to go, so we leave the Friday before the game," the 13-year-old shared.

This might just be the best story of the week.

"It just feels super awesome that it's obviously a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and we can all actually do it together," Murdock said.

The 13-year-old says he still has no idea where he'll be sitting at the game or if they'll be sitting together, but he knows he'll have a great weekend.

He predicts the Chiefs will win 28 to 24!