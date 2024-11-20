17-year-old passes bar exam 1 year after brother reached same goal

A California girl has passed the state's bar exam at the age of 17, one year after her brother achieved the same goal.

Sophia Park was 17 years and 8 months old when she passed the California bar exam on Nov. 8, according to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office. Her older brother, Peter Park, was 17 years and 11 months old when he passed the California bar exam in 2023.

Byungjoo Park, the siblings' father, told "Good Morning America" Sophia is dedicated to becoming an attorney, which "was always part of her path."

"It's the result of four years of consistent, dedicated work. It didn't happen overnight," the father of four, who is an acupuncturist and U.S. patent agent, wrote in an email. "She has a thorough understanding of the law and is committed to using it justly. This is just the beginning of her journey."

Both of the Park siblings work at the Tulare County District Attorney's Office and District Attorney Tim Ward released a statement praising the two.

"Sophia's amazing accomplishments speak for themselves, and we could not be prouder as an office family," Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said. "It really is quite remarkable the success we have had with our law students, interns and law clerks attaining their professional dreams. The dividends for our office have been immense, and we are excited to be part of Sophia and Peter's continued success."

The State Bar of California also described the teen's accomplishment as "exceptional."

"The State Bar of California proudly congratulates Sophia Park on passing the California Bar Exam at just 17 years old," State Bar Executive Director Leah Wilson said in a statement. "This remarkable achievement follows her brother Peter Park's similar success last year, further highlighting their extraordinary dedication and talent. Passing the State Bar exam at any age is a tremendous accomplishment, and to do so at 17 is truly exceptional."

According to the Tulare County District Attorney's Office, Sophia enrolled in law school in 2020, when she was just 13 and in junior high school. She earned her high school diploma two years later and her law degree earlier this year from Northwestern California University School of Law.

Aside from his two oldest children, Byungjoo Park said his third child, daughter Sarah, is also attending law school and is in her second year, while the youngest of the Park siblings, Andrew, is in second grade.

Sophia is currently a law clerk for the Tulare County District Attorney's Office and after turning 18 next spring, will earn her attorney's license. She plans on following in her brother's footsteps and becoming a prosecutor.

"As a prosecutor, I will work to see justice served and ensure that victims' voices are heard," Sophia said in a statement shared by her employer.