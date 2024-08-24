4-year-old stabbed multiple times in New Jersey home now in stable condition, police say

A 4-year-old stabbed "multiple times" in Paterson, New Jersey, is now in stable condition, as law enforcement continue to investigate, police say.

Paterson police responded to a report of a child who had been stabbed at a residence on Friday afternoon and found the child had been stabbed multiple times, authorities said.

The child was transported and admitted to Saint Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment and is in stable condition, according to officials.

The suspect appears to be a family member, according to WABC in New York.

"They're trying to locate her at this time. At this time, she was not there in the moment officers were dispatched," Councilmember Luis Velez told WABC, alleging police are looking for the child's aunt in connection with the incident.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asked anyone with information about the incident to contact their office.

