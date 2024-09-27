5-year-old credited by police with helping to save mom's life

A 5-year-old girl is being recognized for helping save her mom's life after she fainted.

Zoey Reddick, 5, of Skokie, Illinois, was honored Wednesday by the local police department for having the quick-thinking to call 911 when she saw her mom become unresponsive.

"Um, I was in my room and I was watching TV, and my mom just fainted. Can you come hurry? I already called my poppy and my grandma," Zoey told the 911 operator in May, when the incident occurred.

Zoey's mom, Jessica Reddick, told ABC Chicago affiliate WLS-TV that she fainted that day from seizure-like activity.

She said she was shocked when she was told by first responders later that her daughter, a kindergarten student, had the wherewithal to call 911.

"I was in total shock, like, 'Who called 911?'" Reddick told WLS-TV. "And they're like, 'Your daughter.' And I couldn't believe it."

Reddick, who has since recovered from the fainting incident, described her daughter as her hero, calling her "super Zoey."

"I was just totally blown away, the way that she remained calm, the way that she gave 100% accurate information," Reddick said of her daughter.

Zoey said she was able to get through the emergency by taking deep breaths to stay calm.

"I took 10 deep breaths... 10 deep breaths, so I calmed down," Zoey said. "I was panicking, but I calmed down."

