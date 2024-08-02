97-year-old great-grandmother shows you're never too old to go to the gym

A 97-year-old great-grandmother is proving you're never too old to hit the gym and inspire others along the way.

Merce Hershey, a mom of five, grandmother of eight and great-grandmother of 14, told "Good Morning America" she started going to the Starting Strength Cincinnati gym in West Chester, Ohio, two years ago when she was 95. She said she wanted to get healthier amid challenges she was facing including scoliosis and back fractures.

"I was just hoping to get stronger," the 97-year-old said. "I just didn't have any fear at all. I just came."

When Hershey, who is about 4 feet, 10 inches tall, first started going to Starting Strength Cincinnati, gym owner Luke Schroeder told "GMA" she could rack pull 11 pounds and overhead press 5 pounds. Today, she trains twice a week with a coach and can rack pull up to 92 pounds and overhead press up to 35 pounds.

Hershey said both she and her doctor have noticed her progress.

"My bone density has improved. So that's good. I'm still walking with a walker, but I'm happy with it," she said.

"I'm in excellent health, really. The doctor said, 'Fantastic,'" Hershey continued.

Hershey's progress isn't just an individual win. Schroeder said the 97-year-old, who is the oldest member at Starting Strength Cincinnati, has become an inspiration for not just himself but for other gymgoers, too.

"It's been really inspiring to be able to come in here during her sessions and see her working just like everybody else and make an improvement," said Schroeder. "Aside from just her commitment to being able to do this, what's been really inspiring is just her consistency."

"She's made amazing progress. She's a great example of the fact that stronger is better and everybody can get stronger," he added.

Hershey, a big Cincinnati Reds fan and Olympic spectator, said going to the gym is fun and she wishes more people went.

"Once in a while, I think, 'Oh, I don't feel like going,' but I come, and I feel so much better," the former school secretary said.

She added, "I really think almost anybody could do it if they really wanted to do it."

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines