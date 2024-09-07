A missing newlywed nurse has been found dead – and her neighbor arrested

(CNN) — Three days after a just-married Oregon nurse was reported missing, she has been found dead and police have arrested one of her neighbors.

Melissa Jubane, 32, was reported missing on Wednesday after she didn’t arrive for her morning shift as a nurse at Providence St. Vincent Center in Portland, “raising concerns among her coworkers, friends, and family,” the Beaverton Police Department said in a Saturday morning Facebook post.

Police searched her Beaverton apartment but could not find her, according to the post. Her “absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming.”

“Efforts by officers and family members to contact Melissa throughout the day were unsuccessful, as her phone appeared to be turned off,” the post said. “Additionally, searches of Melissa’s bank and credit card records yielded no new information regarding her location.”

After an “extensive” investigation, police identified one of Jubane’s neighbors, 27-year-old Bryce Johnathan Schubert, as “involved in her disappearance,” according to the post.

He was arrested Friday night, and Jubane’s remains were recovered, the post adds.

Records show the suspect is being held at Washington County Jail and may face charges of second-degree murder. CNN has not been able to identify an attorney for Schubert or locate family members.

Jubane was married last week, according to CNN affiliate KHLN

In a statement shared with CNN, Providence Health & Services, which operates the hospital where Jubane worked, said her death “comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers.”

“Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity,” the organization said. “Melissa was a person of Providence, and we will miss her.”

Schubert had previously worked as a nurse for another Portland hospital operated by Providence Health & Services, the company told CNN.

A friend of Jubane’s said she “loved helping people” according to CNN affiliate KATU. “She had a really big heart. No matter the situation or what it was, she was always willing to help people.”

Beaverton Police say the investigation into Jubane’s death is still active.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines