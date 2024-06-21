Attention travelers: You can now earn Starbucks points with Marriott Bonvoy

If you're a brand loyalist who's always earning points on purchases, a new partnership between Starbucks and Marriott Bonvoy will help unlock even more savings this summer.

The two brands announced their new collaboration earlier this week that offers U.S. members of both loyalty programs a way to earn stars towards free beverages, food and more at Starbucks, plus points that can be applied at more than 30 hotel brands and 10,000 global destinations.

Once customers are enrolled in both brands' free to join programs, they will need to link their Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy accounts online to start earning benefits.

Starbucks also has external partnership programs with Bank of America, Delta and Lyft.

Starbucks' SVP Kyndra Russell said this development will "offer members even more value and enhanced benefits through travel experiences."

David Flueck, Global Head of Loyalty, Cards and Enterprise Partnerships for Marriott International said the collaboration between the two companies "makes perfect sense" as travelers are often seeking out that regular morning cup of coffee.

He also hinted that later this year the brand will "introduce exclusive coffee- and travel-themed experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments."

Earn double stars during Marriott Bonvoy stays with Starbucks

Throughout the duration of a stay at a participating Marriott Bonvoy property, members will earn Double Stars on qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations.

When to earn bonus rewards at Starbucks, Marriott Bonvoy this summer

During designated "Marriott Bonvoy Weeks," which starts July 8 through July 14, Starbucks Rewards and Marriott Bonvoy members will earn 100 Marriott Bonvoy points when they make three qualifying transactions at participating Starbucks locations.