Bride and father-in-law share epic wedding dance medley

A Tennessee bride and her father-in-law took to the dance floor at her wedding for a touching and hilarious father-daughter dance medley earlier this September.

Sidnie Rollins shared a TikTok video of the "not-so-traditional father-daughter dance," which has been viewed over 25,000 times since Sept. 19.

Rollins revealed in text overlaid in the video that her father died when she was 8, and the thought of doing a traditional father-daughter dance at her future wedding had made her nervous.

She wrote that when she asked her future father-in-law Mark if he could step in and dance with her instead, he told her, "Absolutely."

Despite living hours away from each other, Rollins explained that the two choreographed the mashup of songs and dance moves, complete with props and costumes, to hits like "This Is How We Do It" and "Livin' on a Prayer" and pulled it off in front of Rollins' wedding guests, who were delighted by the routine and cheered them on.

