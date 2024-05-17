Brother surprises sister on wedding day to walk her down the aisle

An Army sergeant gave his older sister the "absolute best surprise" on her wedding day on May 4.

William Watson took leave to travel to American Fork, Utah, for his sister Helena Morgan's special celebration.

Morgan had originally believed her younger brother wouldn't be able to make it to the wedding.

"Baby brother got 36-hours leave to fly across the country and walk me down the aisle," Morgan wrote in a viral TikTok video capturing the surprise. "Best day of my whole life started with the absolute best surprise."

In the clip, Watson walks into a hair salon where Morgan is sitting, carrying several Starbucks drink orders. When Morgan catches sight of her brother by the door, she gasps and puts her hand over her mouth before tearing up. Watson then walks over to his sister and they share an emotional hug.

Morgan told Storyful since she thought her younger brother wouldn't be able to attend, she had even ordered a cardboard cutout of his image to include in the festivities.

"He said, 'I have a Starbucks order for Robyn,' who had told me they had DoorDashed Starbucks for us," Morgan recalled, referring to her brother's fiancee.

Morgan also shared another TikTok video with behind-the-scenes photos from her wedding.

"Baby brother helped me finish getting ready and counted me down with deep breaths before we walked," she wrote in text overlaid in the video. "And his fiance[e] @rob was there for both of us all day."

"Im going to treasure these photos forever 💕 the whole day was perfection," she added in the accompanying caption.