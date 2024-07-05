Brothers rent billboard, start TikTok account to help their brother find 'love of his life'

When 34-year-old Chris Cooke told his siblings that he might give up on love after searching his entire life for "the one," his twin brother Henry Cooke and younger brother Jamie Cooke decided to take matters into their own hands.

The brothers told "Good Morning America" they started their "Find Chris Love" campaign -- complete with a dedicated TikTok account and even a billboard -- to help their beloved brother find "the love of his life."

"Chris is an awesome guy. He's smart, funny, charismatic, outgoing and handsome, of course, but he doesn't always have the best of luck in the romance department, so we figured we'd step in and see if we could help him out," Henry and Jamie Cooke said.

The Cooke brothers also had car magnets made to spread the word in their community in Colorado and created online dating profiles for their sibling, all without his knowledge.

Jamie Cooke said he and his brother Henry gave themselves 30 days to find Chris Cooke a match.

For others looking for love, Jamie and Henry Cooke said Chris Cooke is about 6 feet, 4 inches in height, runs half marathons for fun and was a ballroom dance teacher in New York before he moved to Colorado. They also described their brother as "smart, loyal and a blast to be around."

The "Find Chris Love" TikTok account is quickly gaining attention online, picking up thousands of likes and at least 180 followers in nearly three weeks.

