California man breaks 'bike surfing' world record

SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) -- Nineteen-year-old Brock Johnson of Santa Cruz has broken the world record for "bike surfing."

Bike surfing is a popular BMX stunt where a cyclist balances one foot on a bike's handlebars, and another on the seat.

The record for distance traveled while bike surfing was 80 meters. Friday afternoon, Johnson attempted to bike surf 100 meters.

Johnson describes himself as a professional stunt rider. He is a member of the Santa Cruz Maniacs bike crew — all of whom were positive Johnson would break the record.

Phoenix Campbell, a fellow cyclist, tells stories of Johnson bike surfing down "Miramar Death Hill" just six months after attempting the stunt for the first time. The hill is the biggest in Santa Cruz for stunt riding, and Johnson biked and surfed the full length.

"I've seen him surf on his bike for 20 minutes straight, just pumping around," Campbell said. "We've seen guys who claim to be the best bike surfers out there, and really, none of them compare to the stuff Brock can do on his bike."

Kief Laughron, another friend of the stunt rider, describes him as a "natural." Johnson shared that he has been comfortable on bikes since he was a young child.

"I remember grabbing my bike when I was 3 years old and going and peddling around the block and people would call my mom," Johnson said. "She'd go, 'Oh, he's alright. He knows how to ride that bike.'"

Johnson put all of that to the test on Friday as he began sprinting on his bike around the track at Santa Cruz High School. Before members of his bike crew, dozens of high school students and a few passersby, Johnson hopped up onto his handlebars and bike seat as he crossed the 100m dash starting line.

With spectators filming, cheering, and even riding right behind him — Johnson coasted around the track with ease. He exceeded his 100m goal seamlessly, and in no time, he had surpassed the 200-meter line, too.

Having broken the world record, the stunt rider hopped down from his surfing stance and threw his helmet as he roared in celebration.

Following the successful world record attempt, Johnson did more bike stunts in the parking lot of the high school as he shared what comes next. Johnson says he must submit his log book for Guinness to complete their official review.

The Guinness Book of World Records has many requirements for breaking the official world record for bike surfing. The attempt should take place on a track at a sports facility, two athletic officials need to time everything, a cover letter must be submitted and eyewitnesses have to write statements after the event. Wearing a helmet is also a must.

Until the review of these materials is complete, Johnson will be bike surfing Santa Cruz with his crew.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines