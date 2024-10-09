Disney World, other Orlando theme parks closing ahead of Hurricane Milton landfall

As Hurricane Milton approaches Florida, Orlando's theme parks are beginning to close and making operational changes.

As of Wednesday late morning, Milton had 145 mph sustained winds, making it a Category 4 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Milton comes less than two weeks after Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 storm in Florida's Big Bend region. More than 230 people have died due to Helene, according to the Associated Press.

Check back here to see which theme parks are open, closed or impacted by this latest storm.

Is Walt Disney World closing for Hurricane Milton?

Walt Disney World Resort is closing its theme parks and Disney Springs in phases on Wednesday.

Disney began shutting down Hollywood Studios and Animal Kingdom at 1 p.m. ET and starting at 2 p.m. ET, Disney will close Magic Kingdom, EPCOT and nearby Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Transportation will also halt service following theme park and Disney Springs closures.

"It is likely the theme parks will remain closed on Thursday, Oct. 10. We will consider opening Disney Springs on Thursday in the late afternoon, with limited offerings," Disney stated in a Tuesday evening update on its website.

The Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party event at Magic Kingdom that was originally scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 10, will also be canceled. Event tickets will be refunded, Disney said.

Disney has also temporarily closed its Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Treehouse Villas at Disney's Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. They are likely to remain closed until Sunday, Oct. 13, according to Disney.

Additionally, Disney's Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday, the company said.

Is Universal Orlando Resort closing for Hurricane Milton?

Universal Orlando announced Tuesday it will stay open until 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Oct. 9 and then close Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk on Thursday, Oct. 10.

The resort also said it was canceling Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida and will fully close Universal Volcano Bay on both Wednesday, Oct. 9 and Thursday, Oct. 10.

"Our hotels remain operational as they focus on taking care of our guests," Universal added on its website.

Universal Orlando said it plans to reopen by Friday, Oct. 11.

Is SeaWorld Orlando closing for Hurricane Milton?

SeaWorld Orlando, whose parent company is United Parks & Resorts Inc., is closed Wednesday, Oct. 9, and Thursday, Oct. 10, according to an update on the park's website.

"We will continue to monitor the storm and guests are encouraged to check back [on the park website] and follow our social media channels for updates. Stay tuned for information regarding our parks reopening following the storm on Friday, October 11th," United Parks & Resorts said in their latest update.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines