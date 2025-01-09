Donate to the victims of the Southern California wildfires

Southern California is experiencing it’s most devastating winter fires in more than four decades.

The Scripps Howard Fund, a charity established by WRTV's parent company, The E.W. Scripps Company, has launched a disaster relief campaign to help the victims of the wildfires in California.

WATCH | 70,000 under evacuation orders in Los Angeles amid wildfires

70,000 under evacuation orders in Los Angeles

If you'd like to help the victims, you can scan the QR code below. It will take you to the Scripps News Website where there is information about how to donate.

Scripps

You can also text SCRIPPS to 50155 to donate.

Every dollar donated goes directly to those impacted by the devastating fires.