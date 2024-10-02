Dunkin' debuts Halloween Munchkin bucket with festive new donuts

Dunkin' dialed up the Halloween excitement this season with a new lineup of limited-time treats.

The coffee and donut chain announced its new fall menu on Tuesday, which includes a Potion Macchiato, a revamped Spider Specialty Donut, and a Halloween Munchkins Bucket.

The sweet new offerings will be available in Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide starting October 16.

The headline Halloween drink will be available hot or iced. It is made with espresso and milk and has a purple marshmallow ube flavor.

Dunkin's Spider Specialty Donut got a new look this year, going from a former orange-frosted donut to purple, still topped with a Glazed Chocolate Munchkins Donut Hole Treat and chocolate drizzle for spider legs and white drizzle as the eyes.

The new Halloween Munchkins Bucket doubles as an easy trick-or-treat vessel for October 31. The purple bucket is illustrated with a Halloween motif and can hold a 50-count assortment of Munchkins, like the new Halloween donut holes covered in chocolate and orange sprinkles.

Finally, the classic Vanilla, Chocolate, and Strawberry Frosted Donuts are all available with a festive blend of chocolate and orange sprinkles for a Halloween look.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines