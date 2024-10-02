FEMA, NFL to use stadiums as emergency shelters amid rising extreme weather events: What to know

Football season may be in full swing, but federal emergency planners have designated another purpose for NFL stadiums -- as emergency shelters.

Four stadiums in disaster-prone regions around the country will do double duty in the event of extreme weather as part of a partnership between the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the National Football League to to build resilience in communities through an initiative called Mission Ready Venues.

Recent storms, such as Hurricane Helene, which barreled through Florida's Gulf Coast last week, are "are another reminder that planning and resource delivery is critical to a recovery effort," Brendon Plack, the NFL's senior vice president of public policy and government affairs, said in a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, home of the New York Jets and New York Giants; Lumen Field in Seattle, home to the Seattle Seahawks; Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, home to the Pittsburgh Steelers; and Raymond James Stadium in Tampa; home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been designated for large-scale emergency use, FEMA announced.

The stadiums will be used as a central and accessible location, providing safe storage and shelter during response and recovery missions during an extreme weather crisis, according to FEMA.

"During large-scale emergencies, like the COVID-19 pandemic, hurricanes, or tornados, we've seen how large music, sports and entertainment venues can serve as a safe space for communities," said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell in a statement. "This new strategy we're launching with the NFL is a groundbreaking opportunity to help our partners use these venues for emergency response and recovery needs, while keeping communities safe and making them more resilient."

This wouldn't be the first time an NFL stadium has been used for an emergency shelter. In 2005, the Superdome, home of the New Orleans Saints, was used as a shelter during Hurricane Katrina. This type of emergency response will be even more crucial in the future as the intensity and frequency of extreme weather events increase, according to FEMA.

If a stadium is used in disaster response, it will "save valuable hours and days" for those impacted by the storm, Plack said.

"Our partnership with FEMA will enable NFL stadiums to be designated as 'Mission Ready Venues,' which will better inform local, state, and federal officials about these facilities’ capability to distribute supplies, stage first responders and equipment, and serve as federal-state coordination hubs," Plack said.

The size, capabilities and locations of existing sports venues have demonstrated in the past the capacity to serve the public in a variety ways during an emergency, including emergency shelters, staging areas, commodity distribution sites, evacuation pick up points, disaster recovery centers, mass vaccination and testing and temporary hospitals, according to FEMA. Stadiums have also proven to be conducive to public safety, FEMA said.

"Stadiums are valuable community assets that are often used in times of disasters," said NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier in a statement. "This designation reflects the role that many stadiums play, not only on Sundays, but especially in times of need. We are proud to work with FEMA and first responders at the local and state level to ensure disaster response agencies have the information and tools they need to help a community recover when disaster strikes."

SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, is also being considered as a fifth location, FEMA said.

While FEMA may be starting with the NFL, all venues across sports organizations and leagues are encouraged to join the effort, Criswell said. Venues must undergo a comprehensive assessment to determine what capabilities the venue may be able to support in emergency and disaster response and recovery efforts in order to receive an official Mission Ready Venue designation.

Stadiums must be able to demonstrate the ability to provide safety and security, provide accessibility, strengthen community resilience and ensure unity of effort, according to FEMA.

Designations are appointed for five years, and stadiums will undergo yearly check-ins to ensure the readiness of the venue, the agency said.

