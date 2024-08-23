Filling in where it's needed: High School Principal fills in for Bus Driver

HAMILTON, Michigan (WXMI) — As many school districts are still facing bus driver shortages to start the new school year, leaders at Hamilton Community Schools are stepping in to make sure kids are getting to class.

"My hope is to be able to help just take some of that pressure off of our drivers,” said Mitch Bosch, Head Principal of Hamilton High School.

Garnering a commercial driver's license and going through all the district training, Bosch is now available to get in the driver's seat of the familiar symbol of the school year and all of its upcoming activities.

“So as we have field trips during the day or things like that. That's usually the hard time to find drivers because it's in between," explained Bosch.

He's not their only head principal to sit behind the wheel; Hamilton Community School's most veteran employee and former principal, Doug Braschler also took on the job.

“Well, education is a part of my blood," explained Braschler.

It was a no-brainer—

“As I looked at what the next stage of my career could potentially be, I said, 'Where's the biggest need?" he told me.

The answer? The bus routes.

"That need is an undervalued job," said Braschler.

The job itself may be undervalued, but he's not underestimating the challenge

“It's not easy on the bus. You're going to face all different kinds of personalities and all kinds of different attitudes.”

For many students, the bus driver is the first face they see each day.

“You don't always know what students are coming to school with. Sometimes it's great homes and great things that happened the night before, and sometimes it's not great things," said Bosch.

Regardless of a student's home life, Bosch hopes to see himself making more connections with his students.

“I can't leave my seat, all I can do is talk. And so if you have those good relationships going into it, you got more respect from the students and drivers," explained Bosch.

To learn how to become a school bus driver in Michigan, click here.

Every district is different. Check with your local school administration office to find out their specific requirements.

