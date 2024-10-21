Frozen waffles from Kodiak, Target, Walmart recalled due to potential listeria contamination

(CNN) — Dozens of frozen waffle products made by TreeHouse Foods, including waffles sold by Kodiak Cakes and Publix, Food Lion, Walmart and Target store labels, have been voluntarily recalled due to potential listeria contamination, according to a news release from the Oak Brook, Illinois, food processing company.

TreeHouse Foods urges consumers to check their freezers for recalled products from the list here. Those with contaminated foods should throw them away or return them to the store the product was purchased from for credit.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled waffles.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada. The US Food and Drug Administration and Canadian Food Inspection Agency have been alerted to the recall, according to the news release.

Listeria bacteria can contaminate various food products and can spread in food processing facilities where it can be difficult to completely remove.

Listeria bacteria causes listeriosis, the third leading cause of death from foodborne illness in the United States. Symptoms can include fever, muscle aches and fatigue. An infection can also cause a stiff neck, a headache, confusion or seizures. Those most at-risk for severe outcomes are older adults, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems.

About 1,600 people are infected with listeria and about 260 die from infection annually, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This recall follows a recent string of listeria outbreaks, including a late July recall issued for more than 7.2 million pounds of Boar’s Head deli meats. The ready-to-eat meat and poultry item producer BrucePac also recently recalled more than 11.7 million pounds of product due to possible listeria contamination.

