Giraffe lifts up toddler into the air during safari drive-thru

A couple from Texas experienced a shocking incident from their visit to a wildlife center after a giraffe picked up their toddler during a safari drive-through.

Over the weekend, the family visited Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, where the visitors are allowed to drive themselves through a path to get a closer look at the wildlife and feed them.

Paisley Toten, 2, was sitting at the back of her family's truck with her mom when she was feeding the giraffe before the animal grabbed her by the shirt and lifted her into the air.

The moment was caught on camera by the mom and the visitors in the car behind them.

Paisley's dad, Jason Toten, told ABC News his daughter was eventually released by the giraffe and did not suffer any injuries.

According to the rules on the center's website, during the drive through, "Only giraffes can be fed by hand. This is for your safety, as animals besides giraffe[s] can bite."

In response to the news, Fossil Rim Wildlife Center issued a statement to ABC News on Wednesday.

"We were recently made aware of an incident involving one of our giraffes that occurred this past weekend," the statement read. "The incident was first reported to us on Monday June 3rd. The safety of our guests and animals is always of utmost importance to us. Although an incident like this has never occurred here previously, we are taking immediate action to make sure it won't happen again."

The statement continued, "Effective immediately Fossil Rim will no longer be allowing guests to ride through the park in truck beds. Fossil Rim offers a variety of experiences guided by knowledgeable staff so guests can continue to have up-close and memorable animal encounters, and support our mission to save threatened and endangered species."