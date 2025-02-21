Hamish the Scottish Highland calf captures hearts online and at Nashville Zoo

A Scottish Highland calf is zooming his way into America's heart, one hoof at a time.

Hamish, an 8-week-old calf, is the newest celebrity at Nashville Zoo.

ABC News

"He is as fluffy as he looks," Dr. Heather Schwartz, the director of veterinary services at Nashville Zoo, told "Good Morning America."

Hamish is already a social butterfly, both at the zoo and on social media, according to the zoo staff.

"He's brought so much joy. Everybody loves him. I mean, people are coming out even on days like this where it's 20 degrees [Fahrenheit] and freezing, and we've had visitors at the zoo coming to see him," said Schwartz.

ABC News

One of Hamish's favorite activities is getting the "zoomies."

"He loves going up to all the other animals here since we brought him to the farm. He just is a little attention seeker," Schwartz said.

The Scottish Highland cow is one of the oldest registered cattle breeds in the world, and Hamish is expected to grow up to 2,000 pounds at the zoo.

"We're really excited. It's a great addition to the Nashville Zoo," Rick Schwartz, the president and CEO of Nashville Zoo, told "GMA." "As cold as it is, we're having a lot of people come out to see him just because of his social media presence."