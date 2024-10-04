Homeowner goes all out with Taylor Swift-themed giant skeleton display

A Louisiana homeowner is scaring up a delightful Halloween display this year with custom Taylor Swift-themed giant skeletons, all of which are ready to perform in the “scEras Tour.”

Louellen Berger told New Orleans ABC affiliate WGNO she and her 11 grandchildren teamed up to bring 14 giant skeletons to life – 13 of which are different versions of the pop superstar and one that is dressed up as Swift’s boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“We put our little family minds together because we're all a little bit crazy and came up with all these different ideas,” Berger said. “My younger grandchildren did all the friendship bracelets so it was a family affair.”

Berger, who said she previously worked in the fashion industry, said she enjoyed bringing the family project together.

“I really liked doing this. A lot of the outfits are former outfits of any one of our children or grandchildren,” said Berger. “Several of them are gymnastics outfits. So I had fun sewing a lot of the outfits.”

According to Berger, each of the giant Taylor Swift skeletons has unique details, including a different singing face and varying hairstyles and eyelashes.

“It really kind of took one full day per skeleton because I really wanted to honor her,” Berger said. "She's such an icon.”

