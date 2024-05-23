Justice Department to announce lawsuit against Live Nation over ticket prices

The Justice Department and a group of state attorneys general are expected to announce an antitrust lawsuit against Live Nation as soon as Thursday over Ticketmaster's dominance over the concert ticket sales market, two sources familiar with the matter told ABC News on Wednesday.

Details of the pending lawsuit were not immediately clear.

The Justice Department's antitrust suit follows a more than two-year investigation that probed whether the company created a monopoly over the concert ticket market through its exclusive contracts with venues.

The Justice Department declined to comment on the investigation. Live Nation did not immediately comment.

The Washington Post and Bloomberg first reported news of the expected lawsuit.