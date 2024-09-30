List: How to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene

Heavy rainfall, damaging winds, debris and flooding has been seen across several southern states as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Hurricane Helene made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Florida last Thursday. It made its way into the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia and Alabama throughout the weekend.

Hurricane Helene is the largest to ever hit Florida’s Big Bend region, officials say. 15 million people were left without power; 10,000 homes were destroyed and nearly 400 roads and highways were damaged.

WATCH | Helene brings catastrophic flooding, demands huge rescue and cleanup efforts

As first responders and survivors begin to clean up the mess left behind by Hurricane Helene, WRTV compiled a list of organizations you can donate to if you want to help those impacted.

Scripps News

WRTV’s parent company, Scripps News, has launched a disaster relief campaign. The Scripps Howard Fund will match every dollar donated — up to $10,000 — to support the relief efforts.

To donate, scan the QR code below. It will take you to the Scripps News website where there is more information on how to donate. You can also text HELENE to 50155 to donate.

Scripps News

American Red Cross

The American Red Cross is providing shelter, food, supplies and support to the victims of Hurricane Helene. It has opened over a dozen shelters for evacuees.

Click here to donate through the American Red Cross or text REDCROSS to 90999. For information on how to donate by mail, click here.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is providing up to 1,500 meals a day to victims of the Hurricane. It is also providing emotional and spiritual support.

Click here to donate to the Salvation Army Hurricane Helene Relief Fund.

United Way

The United Way is providing evacuation assistance, shelter, food, clothing and other supplies to those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

To donate to the United Way of Florida’s Disaster Recovery Fund, click here.