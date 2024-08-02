Mariah Carey announces festive 20-city Christmas tour

Christmas is still months away, but Mariah Carey is spreading some holiday cheer now.

On Friday, the queen of Christmas announced her upcoming 2024 tour, called Mariah Carey's Christmas Time.

"It's not time yet, but I have exciting news!! Mariah Carey's Christmas Time, my biggest holiday tour to date, is coming to cities starting November 6, 2024!" she wrote on Instagram.

The holiday event will celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Carey's "Merry Christmas" album and her iconic festive track, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

The upcoming Live Nation-produced tour will visit 20 cities across the U.S., starting in Highland, California. She'll also visit Los Angeles, Houston, Atlanta and Philadelphia, among other cities, before finishing up in New York City on Dec. 17 at the Barclays Center.

The event is being billed as Mariah's "grandest holiday spectacle to date," which will feature her holiday-themed songs alongside her "fan-favorite chart-toppers, promising an unforgettable festive experience."

The Verizon ticket presale starts Aug. 6 for customers purchasing through Verizon Up, with the general ticket sale beginning Aug. 9 at 10 a.m. local time on LiveNation.com.