Meet Pesto, the internet's favorite fuzzy baby penguin

Meet Pesto, a penguin chick from Australia, who has become the newest internet sensation!

Admired for his adorable figure and playful behaviors, Pesto, a penguin baby living at Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium has recently gone viral online.

"At just nine months old, Pesto tips the scales at a whopping 21kg, thanks to his hearty appetite of 25 fish a day," read a statement from the aquarium on its website. "He's officially the largest chick SEA LIFE Melbourne has ever seen, making him a huge hit with guests and fans around the world."

The aquarium wrote there may have been several factors that contribute to Pesto's impressive weight including that "his biological dad, Blake, is our biggest and oldest penguin," as well as the fact that Pesto has had "amazing parents raising him!"

"So, the combination of good genes and good parents explains his current weight, but he will lose a lot of this when he fledges (develops his adult feathers.)," the aquarium added.

Earlier this month, the staff at the aquarium held a sex reveal party for Pesto when they came to find out that he was a boy!

