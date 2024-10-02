Meet the Walt Disney World custodian bringing magic to the park in this unique way

When guests at Disney World see their favorite characters drawn on the ground, it makes their whole day, Joel Hernandez Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez is a custodial cast member at Walt Disney World in Florida and also a water artist. Using a broom as his paintbrush, a dustpan as his palette, and the pavement as his canvas, he illustrates popular Disney characters.

"We just use the pan and broom and that's what makes it really special. Cause we're using what we use on a daily basis as custodial cast members," Rodriguez said.

"Water art is my favorite thing to do," Rodriguez added. "It makes me really connect to the guest on a really personal level."

And sometimes, Rodriguez even invites guests to help him finish a drawing, he said. But what he loves most is what his art does for the guests.

"I just love the responses from the guests when they see the water art," Rodriguez said. "It's like "Oh my gosh, I love your water art, you just made my entire day by doing this."

