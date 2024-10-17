Mississippi bridge being prepared for demolition collapses, killing 3 and injuring 4 others

(CNN) — Three people were killed and four others were injured when a bridge, which was being prepared for demolition, collapsed in a “work site accident” in Mississippi on Wednesday afternoon, according to authorities.

Gov. Tate Reeves posted on X that the state had “confirmed multiple injuries and at least three fatalities from the accident” late Wednesday night. First responders from Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, the state and county emergency management offices, and “other state assets” were on the scene of the bridge collapse, Tate said.

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office said they received reports of the bridge collapse around 3 p.m. Wednesday, according to a statement. Deputies arriving on the scene “discovered three construction workers deceased and at least three more severely injured,” the sheriff’s office said.

The three men who died were identified as Kevin Malone, Charles Ingleharte and Charles Badger, according to Simpson County Coroner Terry Tutor. The four people injured were transported to local hospitals, Tutor said.

The bridge, known as the Strong River Bridge, had been closed to traffic since September 18 in preparation for a replacement project, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in a statement. Contractors were actively demolishing the bridge when it collapsed in a “work site accident,” according to MDOT.

MDOT said an inspector overseeing the project was on site during the incident but was unharmed.

The work on the bridge was part of a larger infrastructure overhaul contracted out to T.L. Wallace Construction Company.

The bridge was part of State Route 149 over the Strong River, located in south central Mississippi about 40 miles south of Jackson.

CNN has reached out to T.L. Wallace Construction Company for comment.

The Strong River Bridge, constructed in 1935, was among the 3% of Mississippi bridges found to be in overall poor condition, the former president of the American Society of Civil Engineers, Maria Lehman, told CNN Thursday.

Lehman noted that while Mississippi is effectively managing its aging infrastructure, the overall state of bridges across the United States is troubling, with many classified as being in fair or poor condition. According to a recent report from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, nearly 49% of U.S. bridges are considered to be in fair condition, and approximately 6.8% are considered to be in poor condition, highlighting a significant need for repairs and upgrades nationwide.

US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg posted on X Wednesday that he had “been briefed on the premature collapse during demolition of a bridge.” He added that the Federal Highway Administration is looking into the incident alongside state officials.

