Mom forgot to drop child off at daycare before hot car death, CCPD says

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KRIS) -- The mother of a 22-month-old child who died Tuesday after being in a hot car for hours told investigators she forgot to drop off her daughter at daycare that morning.

According to an arrest affidavit from the Corpus Christi Police Department, Hilda Adame told detectives she forgot to drop off her child at "a daycare somewhere on Kostoryz Rd."

"Harley was asleep in the vehicle when Hilda arrived at Tom Browne at 0800hrs where she works, and she forgot Harley was in the vehicle and proceeded to go into the school," the arrest affidavit stated.

The police report states that 22-month-old Harley Adame was left inside the parked vehicle from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., which is when Adame went back to her 2020 Chevy Traverse and realized Harley was still inside.

Hilda took Harley out of the SUV and took her inside the school to the nurse's office, which is where they started to do CPR until medics and police arrived around 1:29 p.m.

Then, Harley was taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 1:53 p.m.

Adame was taken to the police station for questioning and was arrested on charges of Injury to a child/ serious bodily injury and Abandon/Endanger child/imminent bodily injury.

According to our KRIS 6 meteorologists, Tuesday's record-breaking high temperature of 102º was recorded at Corpus Christi International Airport at 1:05 p.m., about the time Adame found her baby in the car.

