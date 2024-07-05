Mountain lion struck and killed by car on freeway

SEPULVEDA PASS, California (KCAL, KCBS) -- A mountain lion was struck and killed on northbound lanes of the 405 Freeway on Thursday.

It's unclear exactly when the crash occurred and what kind of vehicle struck the big cat, but a single orange cone could be seen lying next to the body in the center divider of the freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center.

Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were said to be heading to the area to pick up the mountain lion's body, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Once they retrieve the body and run tests they will be able to determine if the big cat was tagged, according to Beth Pratt, the Regional Executive Director of the California National Wildlife Federation.

It's the second deadly crash involving a mountain lion on Southern California freeways in recent weeks, after another big cat was found dead on the 101 Freeway in June, just a short distance from where the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing construction continues.