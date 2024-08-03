New Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant statue celebrates the basketball legend's love for his daughters

A new statue honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Maria-Onoré Bryant, was unveiled on Friday.

The bronze statue, which is on display outside Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California, features Kobe Bryant and Gianna embracing.

According to a press release shared by the Los Angeles Lakers, the statue celebrates Kobe Bryant's "love for his daughters" and "recognizes his unwavering pride in being a 'Girl Dad' and the Bryant family's support for women and girls in sports."

"The tribute represents Kobe and Gianna's exceptional basketball legacy and the uplifting relationship Kobe shared with all four of his daughters," the press release continues.

The statue was unveiled before an intimate gathering of friends and family, according to the press release. During the unveiling, Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, shared a few words about what the statue entails. Her message was shared in the press release.

"We merged two iconic courtside moments of Kobe and Gigi," she began. "Gianna has her gorgeous smile on her face and Kobe is kissing the top of her head while wearing the Philadelphia Eagles beanie that Gigi gifted him for Christmas. He's also wearing a WNBA hoodie he wore courtside to the game with Gigi."

"Kobe was the first NBA player to wear that orange hoodie to a big game and that was to show his support for Gigi's dreams and for women across all sports," Vanessa Bryant continued. "That was a moment he shared with Gigi that will always be a powerful representation of the movement towards equality that was always so important to our family."

"We were faced with the harsh reality that no matter how great Gianna was or could be, no matter how great her daddy taught her how to play, or even if she played exactly like Kobe, she would not have had the same benefits and opportunities that her dad and young men currently have because she's a girl," Vanessa Bryant's statement went on. "That's when the challenge to change the perception of women's sports started in our household. Gianna would be going into her first year of college this year. We would be watching her shine on the court."

"Now her spirit is shining a path she has created for young girls and for women in sports," Vanessa Bryant concluded. "In honor of Kobe and Gigi, I ask you this: give young girls your time. Give them your support. Tell them they can do anything any man can do and tell them they can exceed that, because they can, they have and they will."

The statue is the second of three honoring the basketball legend. It includes a plaque with the words, "Gianna Bryant, Inspirational Icon for Girls in Sports," and "Kobe Bryant, Proud Supporter of Women in Sports." It also includes a memorable quote from Kobe Bryant, in which he once said, "Gianna is a beast. She's better than I was at her age. She's got it. Girls are amazing. I would have five more girls if I could. I'm a girl dad."

In February, the first statue of Kobe Bryant wearing the number 8 Lakers jersey was revealed during a ceremony at the Crypto.com arena, with many basketball legends in attendance.

Before its reveal, Vanessa Bryant, paid tribute to her late husband.

"Kobe has so many people that have supported him all over the world from the very beginning, and this moment isn't just for Kobe, but it's for all of you that have been rooting for him all of these years," she said.

"For the record, Kobe picked the pose you're about to see, so if anyone has any issues with it, tough s---. It is what it is," she added, before sharing the news about three statues being created in his honor.

"Because fans all over the world and the City of Angels loved Kobe so much, he will have three statues in front of the arena, also known as the house that Kobe built," Vanessa Bryant said. "One wearing the number eight, one with our beautiful daughter, Gianna, and one wearing the number 24."

In addition to the number 8 on the jersey, Vanessa Bryant said that the first statue it includes several meaningful details, including the names of their four daughters tattooed on Bryant's arm. The statue also includes a replica of his five championship trophies, inscriptions of Bryant's accolades throughout his career, a QR code that takes users to a tribute video narrated by Denzel Washington about the night Kobe scored 81 points against the Toronto Raptors on Jan. 22, 2006, and a triangular base in honor of Phil Jackson's and Tex Winter's triangle offense.

Kobe Bryant and Gianna died in a helicopter crash in January 2020. They were among nine people who died in the crash in Southern California while en route to Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy.

Since then, Vanessa Bryant, who also shares daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka, 6, and Capri, 3, with Bryant, has honored her husband and daughter in many ways.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines