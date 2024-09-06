New look coming to McDonald's classic McFlurry: See details

McDonald's is rolling out brand-new changes to the massively popular sweet treat the McFlurry.

The creamy dessert is now available in a smaller size and in a sustainable, eco-friendly packaging this month, according to a release from the burger chain on Wednesday.

The new-sized Mini McFlurry will be available to customers in participating McDonald's nationwide on Sept. 10, according to the chain.

"Got a friend who always wants 'just a bite'? Instead of grabbing an extra spoon, you can grab them a Mini McFlurry of their own. Or maybe you're looking for a quick afternoon pick-me-up... the Mini McFlurry is perfect for you, too," read the release.

In addition to the size update, McDonald's also announced they would be "phasing out" the plastic McFlurry cups consumers are familiar with.

Instead, the snack will be served in what the chain calls an "environmentally friendly four-flap cup." The update in packaging is in line with the chain's stated goal of "sourcing 100% of our primary guest packaging from renewable, recycled or certified materials."

"Packaging updates like this matter," Michael Gonda, the senior vice president and chief impact officer of North American McDonald's said in a statement included in the release. "Not only is this a fun new way for our U.S. fans to enjoy the McFlurry; we're also moving one step closer to fulfilling our packaging and waste commitments."

The updated new McFlurry cups are already available in Canada and Indonesia, and will be making its way to the United States this month.

The new McFlurry changes come nearly two months after McDonald's announced the arrival of the Kit Kat Banana Split flavor of the familiar treat.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines