NICU babies are ready to cheer on Team USA at the Olympics

Team USA's youngest fans are getting ready to cheer them on as the top athletes prepare to go for the gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Babies in the neonatal intensive care units at Advocate Children's Hospital's Oak Lawn and Park Ridge campuses in Illinois were dressed up in their finest red, white and blue outfits ahead of Friday's opening ceremony.

Among the pint-sized cheerleaders was baby Nathan, who is already a weightlifting super fan.

Nathan's mom Alicia Zarate told "Good Morning America" in a statement, "Nathan is our champ! Over the past eight months in the NICU, he's gone from lightweight to heavyweight. We were so excited to put him in his Olympic gear and show off his strength and resilience. We are beyond proud of all the victories he has already had."

Dr. Michael Cappello, vice-chair of pediatrics and neonatologist at Advocate Children's Hospital, said in a separate statement that the strength and resilience of NICU babies is as amazing as the feats displayed by Olympians.

"The babies and families in our NICUs have courage and strength that rivals what we see on the Olympic stage," Cappello said. "We are cheering them on day in and day out and celebrating all their wins no matter how small. We also know that supporting these families is about more than medications or procedures. Helping them root for our country's athletes is one way that we can bring the joy that they deserve."

The 2024 Paris Olympics kick off July 26 and will run until Aug. 11. Approximately 10,500 athletes from over 200 national delegations will compete in 45 sports fields from archery to wrestling.

Over 590 athletes will represent the U.S. at the 2024 Games, and Team USA is favored to bring home over 100 gold, silver and bronze medals.