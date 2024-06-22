Plane passengers give mid-air celebration to 5-year-old who missed graduation

A five-year-old who had to miss his kindergarten graduation received a surprise ceremony during a flight from Orlando, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Xavier, in a red cap and gown, walked down the plane aisle after a flight attendant introduced him.

"He is missing his graduation, his kindergarten graduation today. And because he chose to fly Frontier instead, we are giving him his graduation ceremony on this flight," the attendant said over the public address system.

"Pomp and Circumstance" was played over the PA system and as he came down the aisle and broke out into a big grin, fellow passengers applauded him and a few even gave him high fives.

"He was just beyond excited, like his face lit up," Xavier's mom, Janeiry Rivas, told "Good Morning America." "He was super super excited, getting high fives from people and getting cheered on."

A video of the celebration was shared on TikTok and has gone viral, picking up over 2 million views and over 3,000 comments since May 15.

"It's so cute when she said 'kindergarten graduation' everyone perked up. Like yes let's hype this little kid up lol," wrote one commenter.

"Who else can say [their] graduation took place 40K feet up in the air!?! Thats unforgettable for sure!!! Way to go buddy 🥳🥳🥳💖," another added.