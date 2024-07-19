Watch Now
Postal worker fatally shot in front of Chicago residence: Officials

The gunman fled the scene and is at large, police said.
Posted at 5:37 PM, Jul 19, 2024

A postal worker was fatally shot in front of a residence in Chicago on Friday, officials said.

The gunman approached the victim and fired multiple times before fleeing in a vehicle, police said.

The shooting occurred on the city's South Side in the West Pullman neighborhood around 11:38 a.m. CT, according to police.

The 48-year-old victim sustained "multiple gunshot wounds" and was transported to an area hospital, where she died, police said.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, police said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service Chicago Division is offering a reward up to $250,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.

