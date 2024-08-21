Pumpkin spice latte season returns: Starbucks announces new fall drinks

Although the first day of fall is still more than a month away, food and beverage brands are betting big on their seasonal bestsellers early, rolling out the return of pumpkin spice lattes.

For fans of the sweet and spicy aromas of ginger, clove, cinnamon and nutmeg, the wait for autumnal flavors returning to menus is over.

Starbucks pumpkin spice latte returns, plus more new fall menu items

The beverage that started the pumpkin spice phenomenon in 2003 is back this week at Starbucks alongside some more delicious fall-inspired drinks.

On Thursday, August 22, Starbucks' main character for fall, the Pumpkin Spice Latte, hits menus nationwide along with a fresh newcomer, Iced Apple Crisp Nondairy Cream Chai.

The new seasonal beverage is made with chai, oatmilk and topped with a nondairy apple crisp cold foam that the brand said delivers "a seasonal sip reminiscent of homemade apple pie often enjoyed at fall gatherings."

Customers can also enjoy a Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, made with sweetened vanilla syrup and topped with pumpkin cream cold foam and pumpkin spice topping; Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, inspired by customer and barista customizations;

Also returning to the fall lineup are the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato. Plus, two additional apple beverages will be available exclusively in the Starbucks app: Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte and nondairy Iced Honey Apple Almondmilk Flat White.

The pastry case also has some fresh fall treats: a new Raccoon Cake Pop, a creamy Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, flaky Baked Apple Croissant and, of course, the fan-favorite Pumpkin Loaf.

