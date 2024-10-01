Rascal Flatts reunite for 25th anniversary Life Is a Highway tour: All the details

Rascal Flatts are reuniting and hitting the road next year for a tour celebrating the group's 25th anniversary.

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney will perform all their biggest hits -- from "Bless the Broken Road" to "My Wish" and "What Hurts the Most" -- on a 21-city trek for their Life Is a Highway Tour starting February 13 in Evansville, Indiana, and concluding April 5 in Jacksonville, Florida.

"Since then, we've been able to revisit our unique and special experience as a band and we're ready to get out on the road again," their statement continued. "It's hard to believe that next year will be the 25th anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and that felt like the perfect time to get back in front of the fans who have given us so much."

Lauren Alaina and Chris Lane will open for Rascal Flatts on tour.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. local time on the group's website.

No word yet on whether Rascal Flatts is planning to release new music, too.

