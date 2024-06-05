Rihanna is launching Fenty Hair

Rihanna has launched her own beauty, skin care and clothing businesses, and now she's entering the hair category.

The singer and businesswoman announced Tuesday that her latest venture, Fenty Hair, will be launching June 13.

Alongside a promotional video of herself in a blonde pixie cut and trench coat, Rihanna wrote, "@fentyhair is pullin up and it's time to finally have the hair experience you've been waiting for."

"You know how much switching my hair up matters to me," the caption continued. "I've had almost every texture, color, length, from weaves to braids to natural- so I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!"

She added, "It's time to play and get stronger by the style. WE COMING 6/13."

As longtime fans know, this is far from Rihanna's first venture into the beauty industry.

Way back in 2017, Rihanna disrupted the beauty industry with the launch of her groundbreaking Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, and four years ago, she launched a skin care lineup, Fenty Skin.

Notably, Fenty Beauty initially launched with over 40 foundation shades, immediately giving the brand major credit and appeal for it outstanding efforts at inclusivity.