Sheriff's deputies escort late colleague's daughter on 1st day of school

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department honored their late colleague on Wednesday by escorting his daughter to her first day of school.

Several deputies lined the school's entryway and clapped as 7-year-old Gia, the daughter of the late Gonzalo Galvez, a tactical medic with the sheriff's department, walked into her first day of second grade.

Galvez, a 24-year veteran of the sheriff's department, died earlier this month following a battle with cancer, the department shared on social media.

Galvez's widow Racquel told ABC News that her husband never missed being present for the first day of school for their two children, Gia and her 11-year-old brother.

She added that for his sheriff's office "brothers" to stand in his place on Gia's first day of school meant a lot to her and her children.

Gia held a photo of her late father as she walked into school on Wednesday, stopping to hug each deputy along the way, according to videos shared on X by Mike Leum, an assistant director with the LASD.

"Escorted Gonzo's (RIP) daughter to her first day of school, because that's what family does," Leum captioned the videos.

In addition to the deputies' attendance, a helicopter also flew over Gia's school in recognition of Galvez's years of service performing helicopter rescues.

"We wanted to be there and let her now that we'll always be there for her," one of Galvez's sheriff's department colleagues told ABC News of attending Gia's first day of school.

"It was a tremendous opportunity getting to see the smile on his daughter's face," said another.

The sheriff's deputies described Galvez as a mentor and leader on their team, adding, "It just won't be the same without him."

