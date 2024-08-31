Small plane crashes into residential neighborhood in Oregon

A small, twin-engine plane crashed into a residential neighborhood in Fairview, Oregon, on Saturday, authorities said.

The plane crashed near Troutdale Airport in Oregon around 10:30 a.m. local time hitting a power pole or tower, which caused a brush fire. The aircraft then crashed into a building of connected townhomes, igniting a fire in that structure, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said at a press conference Saturday.

While the extent of injuries and fatalities is unknown, the area has been evacuated, and residents are receiving support from trauma intervention volunteers, according to the sheriff's office.

Fairview is about 20 minutes outside of Portland, Orgeon.

Debris from the crash is scattered across multiple areas, and the Sheriff's Office is securing the scene to assist the FAA investigation.

It is not clear how many people were on board the plane, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Photos show thick smoke and a burning home after the plane crashed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines