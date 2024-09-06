Sprinter wins gold at Paralympics after wife won gold medal at Paris Olympics

American track and field stars Hunter Woodhall and Tara Davis-Woodhall are now a gold medal-winning Olympic power couple.

Woodhall won gold Friday in the men's 400M race at the 2024 Paris Paralympics, matching the gold medal his wife won in the women's long jump at the Paris Olympics in August.

On Friday, Woodhall sprinted to finish in first ahead of Germany's Johannes Floors and the Netherlands' Olivier Hendriks, the silver and bronze medalists, respectively, according to the Paris Paralympic Games' website.

Woodhall is now a four-time Paralympic medalist, having won two bronze medals and a silver medal at the 2020 and 2016 Paralympic Games, according to the International Paralympic Committee.

Woodhall and Davis-Woodhall, who wed in 2022, went viral at the Paris Olympics thanks to their emotional celebration of Davis-Woodhall's win, her first Olympic medal.

The couple, who also competed in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, met at a high school track meet when they were seniors.

Davis-Woodhall went onto join the track and field team at the University of Georgia and then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin, where she finished her college career in 2021.

Woodhall competed in track at the University of Arkansas, where he made history as the first double-amputee to get a Division I track and field scholarship.

Born with fibular hemimelia, in which the fibula, a bone in his lower legs, never formed, Woodhall had both legs amputated below the knee at 11 months old, according to his Paralympic bio.

