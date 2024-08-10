Stage adaptation of 'The Greatest Showman' announced at D23

A stage adaptation of the hit musical film "The Greatest Showman" is in development, Disney Theatrical Group said in an exciting announcement on Friday at D23.

It marks a major step forward for the beloved 2017 movie, which captivated audiences worldwide with its dazzling portrayal of P.T. Barnum's life and the creation of the Barnum & Bailey Circus.

Disney posted to its official Instagram account yesterday with the caption, "This is the moment you’ve waited for. 🎩✨A stage adaptation of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is currently in development by Disney Theatrical Group."

The original film, starring Hugh Jackman as P.T. Barnum, became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. Alongside Jackman, the star-studded cast included Zac Efron as Barnum's business partner Phillip Carlyle, and Zendaya as the talented trapeze artist Anne Wheeler.

The movie's musical numbers, including hits like "This Is Me" and "The Greatest Show," quickly resonated with viewers, helping the movie garner a devoted fan base and significant acclaim. The story of Barnum's rise from humble beginnings to creating the "Greatest Show on Earth" was celebrated for its message of inclusivity, perseverance and the power of imagination.

While details about the creative team, casting and timeline are still under wraps, the adaptation is expected to retain the film's dynamic choreography, visually stunning set pieces and its iconic soundtrack by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines