Starbucks reveals new red holiday cups, plus seasonal menu return this year

Starbucks is preparing for the merriest time of year at coffee shops nationwide with the debut of new holiday cups and return of its seasonal menu.

The Seattle-based coffee company revealed its new holiday cup designs over the weekend with four iterations of the hot cups and one for iced beverages that all pull from this year's theme, "Merrier Together."

5 New Starbucks Red Holiday Cup Designs

The color palette sets a festive tone with shades of Starbucks green and cranberry red "with fondant-inspired soft pastels," the brand stated in a press release.

"We're really excited to lean into greens this year," Starbucks creative director Kristy Cameron said. "The jade green is so vibrant and bright, and we love how it references our brand colors in a way that brings a spark of joy to our holiday cups this season."

The cups have a mix of graphic elements such as charms that look like old-fashioned holiday ornaments or peppermints, plus a wavy motif inspired by the Starbucks siren along a scalloped edge on the hot cup sleeves.

Holiday menu returns to Starbucks this week

Last week Starbucks announced that starting Nov. 7, customers will once again be able to enjoy a seasonal menu of holiday-inspired drinks and treats.

While the chain did not yet announce the full menu lineup, Starbucks shared a preview of its festive new drinkware and merch for the upcoming holiday season.

Starbucks also unveiled its holiday lineup of ready-to-drink and packaged coffees and creamers that are now available in grocery stores nationwide.