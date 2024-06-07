Taylor Swift defends Lady Gaga after Gaga denies pregnancy rumors: 'Invasive and irresponsible'

Taylor Swift came to the side of Lady Gaga in the comment section of a recent TikTok video posted by Gaga where she denied pregnancy rumors.

"Not pregnant– just down bad crying at the gym," wrote Gaga in her video, a reference to Swift’s "Down Bad" hit featured on her latest album "The Tortured Poets Department."

"Can we all agree that its invasive & irresponsible to comment on a woman’s body," wrote Swift in the comment section.

"Gaga doesn’t owe anyone an explanation & neither does any woman," Swift continued, adding a kiss emoji at the end of the comment.

The "Bad Romance" singer originally posted the video as a response to recent rumors of her pregnancy that surfaced online earlier this week.

She also parlayed the rumors and response video into an advocacy moment as she urged fans to register to vote. "Register to vote," Gaga concluded the post, directing users to a site to do so.

Gaga reiterated the push for voter registration at least once while responding to a fan as many comments collectively gushed over Gaga’s reference to a Swift song and Swift’s comment.

Swift and Gaga’s admiration dates back several years with Swift praising Gaga to Entertainment Weekly in 2019.

Gaga recently shared a life update with fans on Instagram, revealing she is writing new music and is "in love" with her "best friend."

"I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and MUSIC," her post continued.