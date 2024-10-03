Uber driver rescued after plunging into ravine in Washington

Firefighters rescued an Uber driver on Wednesday afternoon after her car plunged into a ravine in Spokane Valley, Washington.

Patrick Erickson, a spokesperson for the Spokane Valley Fire Department, told ABC News the woman's family had filed a missing persons report after they lost contact with her while she was working overnight.

"They knew something was wrong when she didn't check in with the family early in the morning," Erickson said.

The woman, who has not been publicly identified, was tracked down using a location-sharing app on her phone. Sheriff's deputies then responded to the scene, where she was found trapped at the bottom of a steep ravine in a wooded area.

"That's when they called the fire department, and that's when my guys showed up and we were able to extricate her," Erickson said.

Firefighters removed the doors of the SUV to pull her out of the wreckage, Erickson said, then carried her up the embankment.

The woman was found alive and conscious, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is not clear how the woman ended up careening off the road, but Erickson said she is believed to have been in the ravine for at least 12 hours.

