US Open tennis ball hotel suite enlists fans to pick a side, yellow or green?

While Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff focus on defending their U.S. Open titles with the first round of the main draw on Monday, festive activations have popped up all over New York City to serve fans an immersive taste of tennis culture.

The Kimpton Hotel Eventi opened its doors to a one-of-a-kind, exclusive new suite, the Rally Room. In this room, fans can weigh in to help settle a long-standing question within the sport: Is a tennis ball green or yellow?

For decades, players and fans alike have rallied back and forth over the true hue of the brightly colored balls -- even Roger Federer confidently asserted "they're yellow" further stoking the light-hearted shade debate back in 2018.

The suite itself is split right down the middle -- much like Americans surveyed on the matter, of whom 56% say yellow and 44% say green -- to cater to both sides of the court.

One half of the room features bright green décor and the other half showcases striking yellow features.

The green side includes: a mini tennis ball-filled lamp, plush green rug, and stylish green throw pillow and blankets, a candy bowl filled with green treats, electric green low-top sneakers, a visor, and a tennis racquet.

The yellow side has: a mini tennis ball-filled lamp, yellow rug, a retro yellow telephone and clock, yellow high-top sneakers, a baseball hat, and -- of course -- a tennis racquet.

The suite is available for booking via email now for stays starting Aug. 26 with a two-night maximum throughout the two weeks of the U.S. Open main draw -- August 19 through September 8.

