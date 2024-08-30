Volunteers help military family reunite with their dog 2 years after he went missing in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado (KRDO) -- Two years ago a Colorado Springs family lost their dog named Bear when a pet sitter was watching him.

Brandy Ross was devastated when she heard the news.

"Like, that was the hardest part. Was going home after I had left him with the sitter and then coming home to not having my dog," said Ross.

After weeks of searching and posting about him, he never turned up. Soon after he went missing, the military moved the family to New York without their beloved dog.

But in July, there were Bear sightings and a group of volunteers worked together to rescue the dog. For two weeks they placed food in the area where he was seen.

"We then set up a time to put up what's called a messy trap. So it's a giant trap where they walk in. They hit a light, basically towards the back that triggers the door to close," said Danielle Neiner, a volunteer. "He was pretty matted, very dirty, all that different stuff. He's definitely underweight, but health-wise, he's had no health problems."

Ross couldn't believe the volunteers found her furry friend, even days after receiving the great news.

"The whole night I'm like, oh my gosh, is this my dog? And then she read the numbers and she's like, it's him. And I was like, no way. And I was literally bawling my eyes out and like, could I? Even now I'm in shock that this is him," said Ross. "It's like so crazy that survived for two years in the Colorado weather. And to now be like, he's okay. It's weird. It was it was crazy. Like our emotions were everywhere."

Bear is now set to make the cross-country trip to his new home in New York on September 1st, all paid for by some community members. His family in New York can't wait to welcome him with open arms.

"So we already bought all of his bed and his bulls, and my kids help me buy him toys, and I video with him, every week, a couple times a week," said Ross.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines